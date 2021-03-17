Calif. Court OKs $9.5M Award In Electrocution-Death Case

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court upheld a $9.5 million verdict in a suit holding a flea market owner liable in a vendor's electrocution death after a metal pole touched an overhead power line, saying the power line was not an open and obvious hazard. In a partially published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fifth District unanimously affirmed the Fresno County jury's September 2018 verdict in a suit accusing Cherry Avenue Auction Inc. of causing the death of Jose Flores and injuries suffered by his wife Araceli Castellano Zuniga. Cherry Avenue was found liable for the 2013 incident in...

