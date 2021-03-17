Ex-Pimco CEO Drops Appeal Of 'Varsity Blues' Sentence

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. has backed off appealing his nine-month prison sentence in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, according to a Wednesday court filing. While an attorney for Douglas Hodge didn't provide a reason for the move, it comes after the First Circuit declined to review his allegations that the government's failure to turn over notes from its key witness tainted Hodge's decision to plead guilty. Hodge reported to prison in late June 2020 and was released shortly before Christmas. In a notice filed Wednesday, the First Circuit confirmed that Hodge will not soldier on with his...

