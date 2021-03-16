Crest Buyers Say They Were Duped By Charcoal Toothpastes

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Customers hit Procter & Gamble with a proposed class action over its Crest whitening toothpastes that contain charcoal, telling a New York federal court that the company misleadingly touts charcoal as safe and effective despite knowing dentists don't actually recommend it. New York resident Belinda Housey said in her suit Tuesday that Procter & Gamble Co. has been peddling its line of Crest toothpastes containing charcoal as "enamel-safe whitening toothpastes that gently clean, and that can promote healthier gums." But that messaging lacks a factual basis and recklessly omits key information about using charcoal in oral care, Housey said in her...

