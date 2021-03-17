Toyota Should Face Gas Tank Defect Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge recommended against dismissing a suit by Toyota buyers claiming the gas tanks in their hybrid vehicles couldn't be filled to capacity, saying their proposed class action complaint sufficiently alleges that they were harmed by the alleged defect. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne on Tuesday sided with the named plaintiffs, David Pulkrabek, Barbara Rainey, Andrew Schwab and Wesley and Whitney Dickman, on every count of the complaint, rejecting arguments from Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. and Toyota Motor North America Inc. While Toyota had alleged that the drivers have no standing as their alleged injury was speculative,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS