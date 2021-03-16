Objectors Denied Emergency Bid To Halt Weinstein Co. Ch. 11

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday denied an emergency bid to halt The Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 proceedings brought by four objectors who are bringing sexual misconduct claims against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying the women failed to point out any errors in the bankruptcy court's confirmation of the liquidation plan. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika denied the objectors' emergency stay motion, saying they are unlikely to succeed on their argument that third-party nonconsensual releases should not have been included in the plan because the company is being liquidated. "Although appellants are correct that the Third Circuit has not yet...

