NHL Settles Suit Claiming Brain Injury Led To Player's Suicide

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League reached a settlement with the widow of Todd Ewen, whose suicide she blames on brain injuries he suffered as a result of the league's promotion of violence, according to an order issued in the Central District of California on Tuesday. The terms of the settlement with Ewen's widow, Kelli Ewen, who alleges the league's violence promotion and concealment of long-term brain injuries associated with the sport led to Ewen's death, remain undisclosed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gail J. Standish issued an order Tuesday taking a motion to compel off the calendar after being advised by counsel that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS