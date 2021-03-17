MyLife.com Can't Duck Challenge To Reputation Ratings

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has ruled that reputation rating website MyLife.com can't escape a proposed class action alleging the company falsely suggested consumers had criminal or sex offender backgrounds and required users to pay a fee to correct false information. U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson ruled on Tuesday that Brion Finlay has standing to file suit, adding that there is weight to his allegations MyLife's profiles and "Reputation Scores" amount to a consumer report and that MyLife operates as a consumer reporting agency. Finlay brought the suit in May, claiming that his MyLife profile incorrectly implied that he had both a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS