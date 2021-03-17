Inspector Not To Blame For $15M Pa. Pipeline Project Delays

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed all claims against a company hired by a Williams Co. unit to oversee work on a $15 million natural gas storage facility project, finding an inspector didn't wrongfully interfere with another company's contract by ensuring the job was done well. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison freed Cleveland Integrity Services Inc. on Tuesday from contractor Danos LLC's suit over its canceled contract with Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC to rebuild a natural gas storage facility called Station 535, which suffered an explosion in 2016. Danos had partially blamed CIS employee Greg Mehlenbacher for delays that...

