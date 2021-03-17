Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Inspector Not To Blame For $15M Pa. Pipeline Project Delays

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed all claims against a company hired by a Williams Co. unit to oversee work on a $15 million natural gas storage facility project, finding an inspector didn't wrongfully interfere with another company's contract by ensuring the job was done well. 

U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison freed Cleveland Integrity Services Inc. on Tuesday from contractor Danos LLC's suit over its canceled contract with Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC to rebuild a natural gas storage facility called Station 535, which suffered an explosion in 2016. Danos had partially blamed CIS employee Greg Mehlenbacher for delays that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!