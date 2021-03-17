Seafood Co. Reaches $1.3M Deal In False Labeling Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The American arm of Norwegian seafood company Mowi has agreed to pay $1.3 million to settle a proposed class action brought by an upstate New York general store accusing it of falsely marketing a product as sustainably sourced, all-natural and Maine-caught. Tens of thousands of people have bought Mowi USA LLC's smoked Ducktrap River of Maine Atlantic salmon since March 2017, according to the agreement filed in New York federal court Tuesday. If the court accepts the deal, buyers with proof of purchase will be able to recoup $2.50 per package. Those without receipts will also be paid $2.50 per package,...

