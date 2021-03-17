Host Hotels Nabs Hyatt Regency Austin Before Foreclosure

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced Wednesday that it has bought the Hyatt Regency Austin for $161 million at a pandemic-era discount, pulling the Texas hotel out of a foreclosure auction planned for April. The Maryland-based trust, which owns more than 75 properties in the United States, celebrated the "opportunistic" March 15 purchase at a more than 20% discount compared with pre-pandemic hotel sales. Host Hotels & Resorts also touted the 448-room hotel's proximity to the Colorado River and Austin, Texas' trendy South Congress District. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are investment firms that own real...

