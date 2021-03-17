NFL's Deshaun Watson Accused Of Sex Assault By 2 Women

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexually assaulting two massage therapists who claim the NFL star exposed himself to them during appointments and improperly touched them, according to a pair of lawsuits filed this week in Texas state court. The plaintiffs, who are each identified only as Jane Doe in the complaints filed in Harris County District Court, are both massage therapists who own their own massage businesses and claim that Watson contacted them through Instagram to book the massages. Watson quickly took to Twitter to deny the first accusation, saying the woman's lawyer made a "baseless" six-figure settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS