PTAB To Eye Netlist Patent Set For July WDTX Trial

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said it will review a Netlist Inc. memory module patent being challenged by SK Hynix Inc., rejecting Netlist's argument that it should deny the petition because of a looming trial before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas in parallel litigation. In a decision handed down Tuesday, the board determined that even though the Texas trial is scheduled to begin eight months before PTAB's final decision is due, a factor that strongly favors denial, other factors outweighed the proximity of the trial date. The board assessed the petition in light of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS