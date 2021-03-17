3rd Circ. Says Uber Must Face Suit From Wheelchair Users

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. fell short Wednesday in trying to escape class discrimination claims from Pittsburgh-area wheelchair users after the Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion that the ride-hailing company couldn't keep them out of court, ruling that because they never downloaded and used the app, they weren't bound by the arbitration clause in its terms of use. A circuit panel signed off on a 2019 Pennsylvania federal court ruling that denied Uber's bid to compel arbitration of claims that the business improperly failed to offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the Pittsburgh area, rejecting the company's stance that the arbitration agreement can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS