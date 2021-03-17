Aceto Investors Can't Resurrect Securities Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Investors in pharmaceutical company Aceto Corp. can't get their securities fraud suit against the company revived on the basis of a recent Second Circuit opinion, a New York federal judge has determined. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward R. Korman denied Aceto investor Michael Bonine's motion to alter or amend Judge Korman's earlier order dismissing Bonine's suit with prejudice. Bonine sought to have the case resurrected in September 2020, after the Second Circuit reversed dismissal of an unrelated case, Setzer v. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. In appellate decision, Bonine said, the Second Circuit found that the dismissal should...

