'Troubled' Court Roasts Counsel For Losing Track Of Client

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has heavily criticized counsel for Peruvian shepherds for failing to tell the court "for several years" that one of their clients suing ranchers for suppressing their wages had dropped off the map. Counsel for the shepherds, who hold temporary work visas and claim U.S. ranchers conspired with trade associations to suppress their wages, passed up multiple opportunities to inform the court they had lost contact with plaintiff Esliper Huaman and had not spoken with him at least since the Tenth Circuit sent the case back to the lower court in October 2019. The shepherds' claims have been whittled...

