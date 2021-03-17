2nd Circ. Says Chinese Regs Key To Vitamin Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel suggested Wednesday that the outcome of a case over alleged price-fixing of vitamin C exported from China will turn on how it views the underlying intent of a Chinese government rule requiring exporters to coordinate on price. During lengthy oral arguments that ran about an hour and forty-five minutes on Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard C. Wesley noted that a submission from the Chinese government to the World Trade Organization explaining changes to the regulations had been a key sticking point for a district court when it denied an exporter's bid to escape the suit, asking what...

