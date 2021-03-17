Atlanta Zoning Office Rife With Anti-White Bias, Suit Says

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Two white ex-employees filed a lawsuit in Georgia federal court against Atlanta's zoning and development office and its director, claiming they endured derogatory comments before being abruptly fired due to racial bias. Julie Paquin and Scott Haeberlin sued the Atlanta Department of City Planning, Office of Zoning and Development and its director, Keyetta Holmes, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act on Tuesday, alleging that abrupt terminations in September 2019 from their jobs as plan review specialists were the result of unlawful discrimination. Both Paquin and Haeberlin allege that they were never disciplined during their time working in the office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS