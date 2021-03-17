Omarosa Can't Depose Trump, Kelly In DOJ's Ethics Case

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Wednesday that former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman won't be allowed to depose former President Donald Trump or his onetime chief of staff, John Kelly, as part of her ongoing defense in the U.S. Department of Justice's ethics violation case against her. In a 17-page order granting the DOJ's request to preclude Trump and Kelly from being forced to offer sworn testimony, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon ruled that both men have protections from depositions because they were high-ranking government officials at the time the matter was referred to the DOJ. The "Apprentice" star,...

