Commerce Subpoenas Chinese Cos. In IT Supply-Chain Probe

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce issued subpoenas to Chinese firms in the information and communications technology and services sector, the department announced Wednesday, in furtherance of a Trump-era mandate to assess supply-chain risks. Commerce said it hopes to glean information that will help regulators determine whether and how the ICTS sector as currently constituted poses an unacceptable risk to national security due to a reliance on Chinese products. "The Biden-Harris administration has been clear that the unrestricted use of untrusted ICTS poses a national security risk," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. "Beijing has engaged in...

