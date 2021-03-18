Ross Stores Entity Sues Insurer Over Scaffold Fall Coverage

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A mistake in a list of parties covered by an insurance contract shouldn't leave a Ross Stores affiliate out of $5 million in coverage to pay for its defense in a negligence suit over a contractor's accident during construction on a New York store, according to a suit in Empire State court. Ross Procurement Inc., an affiliate of the retailer, argued in a state court complaint on Wednesday that American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co. should reimburse it for its costs spent defending against the suit brought by Luis Lugo, an employee of Schnellbacher-Sendon Group LLC, over injuries from his fall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS