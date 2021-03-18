Flight Operator Flouting Venezuela Sanctions Gets 55 Months

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has handed a 55-month sentence to a Florida businessman who pled guilty to arranging flights for members of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's "inner circle." Victor Mones Coro, who twice pled guilty to violating sanctions against former Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami and his frontman, Samark Lopez Bello, received the sentence on Wednesday. "Victor Mones Coro led a concerted, sustained multiyear scheme to provide millions of dollars' worth of illicit flight services to Venezuelan leaders in direct contravention of our country's sanctions regime and foreign policy," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement Wednesday. "Today's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS