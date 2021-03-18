White House Wants Court To Remand Trump's NEPA Overhaul

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The White House has asked a Virginia federal judge to remand a Trump administration rule amending National Environmental Policy Act implementing regulations so it can be reconsidered by the agency, although environmental groups say the move doesn't go far enough. The White House Council on Environmental Quality on Wednesday said that President Joe Biden has mandated the review of Trump administration actions including its overhaul of NEPA regulations that environmental groups have said improperly weaken standards. The government wants the court to remand the rule without vacating it, saying it plans to reexamine environmental justice and climate change issues with the rule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS