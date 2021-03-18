Texas Atty Involved In $18M Tax Scheme Wants Out Of Prison

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney convicted of being involved in an $18 million tax scheme has asked out of federal prison early after serving about a quarter of his sentence, claiming he's at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and has behaved well during his six months behind bars. With 18 months left in his sentence, Jack Stephen Pursley's attorneys filed a motion Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes for home confinement for the remainder of his sentence. "After six months of confinement, the loss of his practice and facing imminent grave illness or death while in custody, Mr. Pursley is prepared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS