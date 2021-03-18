Squire Patton Atty Named To New Calif. Privacy Board

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Five experts, including an attorney from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, will serve as the first board members for the new California Privacy Protection Agency, the state announced Wednesday. California's governor, attorney general, Senate president pro tempore and Assembly speaker each appointed members of the board to lead the CPPA, a new administrative agency aimed at enforcing the California Consumer Privacy Act, which gives consumers more control of their personal information. Among the five board members is Lydia de la Torre, who has worked as of counsel for Squire Patton's privacy, data protection and cybersecurity group since August 2019. "Californians deserve to...

