Cresco Labs To Acquire Cultivate In Deal Worth Up To $158M

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Cresco Labs announced on Thursday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Massachusetts operator Cultivate Licensing LLC, in a deal worth up to $158 million that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transaction includes an upfront consideration of $90 million and an earnout of up to $68 million, dependent upon hitting certain targets for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2021. Illinois-based Cresco will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Cultivate and BL Real Estate LLC, according to the announcement. "Through this acquisition, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS