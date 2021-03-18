Ill. Uber Drivers Fight Arb. Bid In Misclassification Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. can't force Illinois drivers' misclassification claims out of court because the drivers are exempt from arbitration requirements as transportation workers, they argued in a federal court filing in a proposed class action alleging overtime and minimum wage violations. In a filing Wednesday, the drivers fought back against Uber's motion to compel individual arbitration, saying they fell under the transportation workers exemption to the Federal Arbitration Act, despite any arbitration agreements and class action waivers they might have had with the ride-sharing company. "Because Uber drivers transport passengers within the flow of interstate commerce, to and from airports (and...

