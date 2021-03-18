Conn. Strikes Deal With 2 Tribes On Sports, Online Gambling

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's governor, the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reached a three-way deal Thursday that would allow and tax sports wagering and online gambling in the state, revising details of a controversial agreement announced earlier this month. Mashantucket Pequot tribal chairperson Rodney Butler had bashed an iteration of the agreement by Gov. Ned Lamont and the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut in early March as "extremely disrespectful" for excluding the tribe from the agreement aimed at generating millions in new revenue for Connecticut. Lamont issued a press release Thursday announcing the revised deal, which included a statement from Butler that...

