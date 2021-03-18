2nd Circ. Says Insurer Must Cover NY School's Bus Injury Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ruled that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. must cover Brooklyn school Yeshivat Beth Hillel of Krasna's litigation costs after a bus carrying the school's students hit and injured an infant, holding that the insurer never effectively denied coverage. A three-judge panel said Thursday that a New York federal court correctly held that Philadelphia is obligated to defend and indemnify the Brooklyn school in an underlying state court action, holding that the insurer never adequately indicated that it would not provide benefits. Philadelphia's "reservation of rights letter" was not an effective denial of coverage, the panel said. "The letter...

