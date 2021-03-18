'Key & Peele' Writer Sues WGA, Viacom Over 'Sweetheart' Deal

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- When Viacom subsidiaries didn't pay streaming royalties owed to Comedy Central writers, the Writers Guild of America West reached a "sweetheart" settlement to wipe out the employers' liabilities in exchange for a "paltry" payment, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. Viacom units didn't play by the rules of collective bargaining agreements with the WGA and for years failed to pay royalties from streaming platforms to writers on dozens of television shows, including "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Tosh.0," according to the complaint led by "Key & Peele" showrunner Jay Martel. Then, between late...

