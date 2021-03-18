2nd Circ. Expedites Citi Appeal In $500M Revlon Transfer Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit agreed Thursday to fast-track Citibank NA's challenge to a New York federal judge's decision allowing Revlon Inc. creditors to keep more than $500 million that the bank mistakenly wired them last summer, an amount the bank is also pushing to keep under a court-ordered freeze for now. The appeals court granted a request from Citi for an accelerated briefing schedule that would shave months off the normal timetable and permit oral argument to be held as early as August, roughly one year after the bank sent the accidental transfers that it wants to recover from the Revlon lenders....

