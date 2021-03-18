Ill. Justices OK Revival Of Investigator's True-Crime Doc Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the revival of several defamation and false light claims an investigator lobbed against an attorney and others who allegedly made false statements in a Showtime documentary about an infamous 1980s Chicago double murder. The state's top justices said investigator Paul Ciolino's 2016 suit over the documentary "Murder in the Park," which first premiered in New York in 2014, is timely because his claims are rooted in other documentary showings that occurred later in different states, reached separate audiences and triggered separate causes of action. Since Ciolino launched his claims about 10 months after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS