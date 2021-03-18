2nd Circ. Orders New Trial In NYPD Excessive Force Case

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Occupy Wall Street protester with epilepsy who was allegedly beaten by New York City cops in 2012 won the right to a new trial on Thursday after the Second Circuit found that a jury was improperly instructed to consider one of the officers' intentions. The three-judge panel vacated the jury's 2018 verdict rejecting Mary Tardif's assault and battery claim against the city related to New York Police Department officer Lt. Giovanni Mattera. However, it declined to revive an Americans with Disabilities Act claim and assault claims against a second police officer. Regarding Mattera, the circuit judges found that a Manhattan...

