Ikea Loses Bid To End Retired Store Manager's Benefits Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Ikea was denied in its bid Wednesday to dismiss an employee insurance benefits suit brought by the retired longtime manager of its Atlanta store, with a Georgia federal judge ruling the global home furnishings company "continuously misled" the manager about his benefits eligibility. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg denied a motion to dismiss by Ikea Property Inc. and Ikea North American Services LLC in a 2019 case brought by Georgia resident James Anastos alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Anastos worked for Ikea for 25 years, mostly as its Atlanta store manager, until his May 2018 retirement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS