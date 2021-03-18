Senate Bill Aims To Give DHS More Power To Fight EB-5 Fraud

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., introduced legislation on Thursday intended to rein in fraud within the EB-5 regional center program, which provides foreign investors a pathway to EB-5 visas. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2021, which the senators first introduced in 2019, would provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security greater authority over EB-5 regional centers, including the ability to deny or revoke approved visa applications from investors who are involved in program fraud or are deemed a national security risk. "While the Obama and Trump administrations took important steps to restore incentives for investment in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS