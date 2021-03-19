NY Judges Won't Toss Investor Suit Against Renren Execs

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate panel has upheld a lower court's refusal to dismiss a shareholder derivative suit accusing two executives of Chinese company Renren Inc. of cheating investors out of $500 million. In a brief order, the Appellate Division panel on Thursday unanimously affirmed New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok's May determination that the suit against the executives and controlling stockholders should proceed. The four-judge panel said Judge Borrok was right to find that the Empire State court has jurisdiction over the defendants, since the investors established that they had done business in New York. "The court also properly...

