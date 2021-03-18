4th Circ. Revives Guilty Verdict Against Ex-Flynn Partner

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday reinstated the conviction of a former business partner of Michael Flynn who also advised Donald Trump's transition team, ruling that a Virginia trial judge erroneously dismissed a jury verdict finding him guilty of unregistered foreign lobbying. A unanimous three-judge panel said it was "convinced that the jury heard sufficient evidence" to find that Iranian-American businessman Bijan Rafiekian, 69, acted as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government in the thick of the 2016 presidential election. The panel also found that U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga abused his discretion in conditionally granting a new trial, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS