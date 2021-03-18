Arbitration Clause Fight Belongs In State Court, RE Co. Says

Law360, Akron, Ohio (March 18, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Houston real estate company is urging a Texas court to send its lawsuit accusing its insurance agent, broker and an underwriter of concealing the arbitration clause in a policy back to state court, saying the federal court lacks jurisdiction since a related arbitration has settled. Commerce Equities Inc., which owns an $18 million, 240-unit apartment complex in Houston that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey, sued Highpoint Insurance Group LLC, AmRisc LLC and CRC Insurance Services Inc. last summer, accusing them of trying to maximize their profits by "willfully and intentionally" omitting any mention of an arbitration clause contained in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS