Brandt Loses Bid For 2nd Stay In Ex-Worker's Biometric Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday rejected construction equipment manufacturer Brandt Industries' bid to pause a former employee's biometric privacy suit a second time while issues that could affect his claims make their way through the state's appellate courts. U.S Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley said he would not stay former Brandt employee Joseph Sherman's biometric privacy suit until the state appellate courts resolve questions surrounding workers' compensation preemption and the governing statute of limitations because case precedent seems to favor the same outcome on those issues, and his suit will likely proceed no matter what the courts say. "The law is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS