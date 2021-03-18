Calif. High Court Revives Title Fees Suit Against Fidelity

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Insurers who don't register specific rates with the California insurance commissioner don't get a pass in litigation over those fees, the Golden State's high court ruled on Thursday in a dispute over title fees connected to a mortgage refinancing. The California Supreme Court revived a couple's class action against Fidelity National Title Co., finding that a state appeals court was wrong to conclude that the couple should have brought their dispute to the commissioner first, and that because the rates were not registered with the regulator, the couple didn't have grounds to sue the insurer, according to the decision. Fidelity had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS