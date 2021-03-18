Fiat Chrysler, Opt-Out Drivers Spar Over EcoDiesel Damages

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and Bosch said Wednesday drivers who opted out of a $307 million settlement can't rehash their damages claims over EcoDiesel vehicles that were allegedly rigged with emissions-cheating devices but were later recalled and fixed to comply with regulations. Fiat Chrysler, now known as Stellantis NV following its recent merger with Peugeot parent Groupe PSA, and its U.S unit FCA US LLC filed a brief in California federal court opposing the drivers' attempt to salvage claims concerning their damages theory that drew skepticism from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen during a recent hearing. German auto parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH...

