Senate Commerce Panel Mulls Broadband Speed Benchmarks

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, rural broadband experts sparred over whether the Federal Communications Commission should raise the threshold of internet speed subsidized by federal funding programs, with one witness saying the agency could incentivize more "ambitious" service quality. Christopher Ali, an associate professor in the University of Virginia's Department of Media Studies, testified on Wednesday that the federal government could borrow a page from Minnesota's state broadband strategy, which subsidizes providers that can offer internet speeds of a whopping 100 megabits per second download and 100 megabits per second upload. "We need an ambitious and forward-looking definition of broadband ......

