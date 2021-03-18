3 Big NCAA Trademark Rulings You Gotta Read

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- With March Madness kicking off Thursday, here are three recent NCAA trademark rulings you might have missed — from the University of Kentucky challenging a "40-0" slogan to Penn State arguing over the subject of geography. Everyone knows the National Collegiate Athletic Association itself has been plenty busy guarding its own trademarks for the yearly basketball tourney, but its member schools take brand protection seriously, too. Over the first few months of 2021, NCAA universities have already filed a dozen new cases at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board — many of them by Duke University alone. And the University of...

