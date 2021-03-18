Travelers Beats Pa. Hospital's Bid For COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled in favor of Travelers Property Casualty Co. on Thursday in a COVID-19 insurance dispute, finding that the medical center behind the suit is not entitled to coverage under its insurance policy because a virus exclusion bars its claims. In a 15-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson said that beyond the virus exclusion found in the Travelers insurance policy, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber did not demonstrate that it suffered any physical loss or damage to its property, which is necessary to plead a direct physical loss. "There was not damage to any surrounding...

