AbbVie Asks High Court To Review Sham Litigation Exception

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to review the Third Circuit's ruling that determined the biopharmaceutical company's patent-infringement suit was a sham after it was accused of delaying the generic forms of the testosterone treatment AndroGel through litigation, saying the appellate court's finding conflicts with the high court's precedent. AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Unimed Pharmaceuticals LLC and Besins Healthcare argued in their petition that the Third Circuit's decision "effectively nullifies" the subjective prong of the Noerr-Pennington doctrine's "sham litigation" exception. Though the doctrine protects entities from liability when using litigation to enforce their rights, the exception removes that immunity...

