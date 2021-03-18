Feds Charge Fecal Testing Startup Founders With Fraud

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The co-founders of the shuttered fecal testing startup uBiome on Thursday were hit with criminal charges in California federal court as well as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit for allegedly using a fraudulent insurance billing scheme to raise $60 million from duped investors. A federal grand jury in San Francisco handed down an indictment claiming Zachary Schulz Apte and Jessica Sunshine Richman masterminded the now-bankrupt uBiome's practice of tricking doctors into ordering "clinical" tests regarding the gut and vaginal microbiomes that were, according to prosecutors, "not validated and not medically necessary." The company was paid more than $35 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS