Ford Nears Partial Redo Of $25.5M Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel indicated Thursday it may order a limited retrial of a jury's $25.5 million punitive damages verdict against Ford for making brakes that allegedly contained asbestos and caused a former mechanic's mesothelioma, saying there's evidence that Ford's parts weren't solely responsible. At the start of the remote hearing, Justice Brian M. Hoffstadt said the panel reached a tentative ruling that liability against Ford Motor Co. would remain intact, as would the compensatory damages that totaled over $8.5 million and Ford's eligibility for punitive damages. But Justice Hoffstadt added that the panel questioned the jury's apportionment of 100% liability...

