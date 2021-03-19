As AG Takes Wheel At HHS, Biden Faces Rocky Legal Road

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's willingness to nominate California's attorney general as U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary despite unsurprising attacks on his credentials suggests that he sees serious value in having a lawyer in charge of HHS as it pursues potentially controversial health legislation and influences anti-fraud and antitrust enforcement. As expected, Republican senators made Attorney General Xavier Becerra's arguably modest health care resume a centerpiece of their unsuccessful campaign against his nomination. During debate prior to Thursday's 50-49 confirmation vote, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming dubbed Becerra "unqualified and unfit," while Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas derided him as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS