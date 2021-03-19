Mortgage Co. Stiffs Workers On Out-Of-Office Pay, Suit Says

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A mortgage lender was hit with putative class and collective actions from workers who claim the company shortchanged them on pay for work they did outside the office, according to a complaint filed in California federal court. Loan officer assistants Sergio Mayoral and Miguel Mayoral claim Guild Mortgage Co. denied them pay for the more than 20 hours of out-of-office work that they performed each week to secure new clients. The company's failure to pay proper straight and overtime wages violates the Fair Labor Standards Act and Nevada wage and hour laws, the complaint said. Guild Mortgage "maintained a policy and...

