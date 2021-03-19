Boeing Must Submit Documents In 737 Max Jets Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Thursday denied Boeing's bid to appeal his order that the aerospace company hand over hundreds of documents in a proposed class action accusing it and Southwest Airlines of keeping unsafe 737 Max 8 jets in the air, ruling against Boeing's argument that the files are protected by attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said Boeing "has fallen considerably short" of showing that it meets the requirements to certify an order for an interlocutory appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and gave the aerospace company 24 hours to produce the documents. On March 15,...

