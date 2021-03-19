Lawmakers Seek To Halt Dutch-Chinese Semiconductor Deal

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Two Republican congressmen asked the Biden administration to prevent a Dutch technology firm from supplying critical systems to China's premier chipmaker, saying that China's expansion in the semiconductor industry could threaten U.S. national security. In a letter seeking to stop ASML Holdings NV from selling deep ultraviolet lithography tools to Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, said that the U.S. should exercise its diplomatic leverage to weaken China's foothold in the semiconductor industry. "DUV is a vital tool for the mass production of advanced chips — such as those used for...

